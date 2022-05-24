Harry Potter: Magic Awakened celebrates global release with new trailer

NetEase Games has dropped a brand new trailer for their upcoming role-playing (RPG) mobile title Harry Potter: Magic Awakened.

The trailer shows off what the magical game is about and what activities players can look forward to when they receive their invitation to Hogwarts.

Some of these activities include playing a game of Quidditch and attending classes as seen in the beloved movies. From the looks of the trailer, this is a game that Potterheads may enjoy, especially if they've been wanting to experience what it's like to be a young wizard or witch.

PHOTO: NetEase Games

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a real-time RPG card game that reanimates the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

The game is set several years after the events in the novel. Players will play a new main character who is a new student at the school. Like Harry, Ron, and Hermione, the player embarks on a journey to become a first-class wizard.

With a 2022 release date in sight, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be available on a variety of platforms including iOS, Android, and PC.

Interested players can pre-register now on the official website and earn an exclusive card park inspired by the wizarding world's latest movie, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.