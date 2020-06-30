Harry Potter RPG game reportedly releasing in 2021

Wizards and witches unite! The rumoured open world Harry Potter RPG Game finally has a release date.

Said to be available for PlayStation 5 and XBox Series X users in 2021, the game will reportedly feature role-play as wizards and fully customisable avatars.

https://twitter.com/jasonschreier/status/1277590936978104322

The game is reportedly in development at Avalanche Software in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Insiders in Bloomberg tipped that the game will feature fully customisable avatars and the possibility of a new magic system that will allow for numerous ways to master magic.

Wizards and witches will also be able to explore the Wizarding World freely and choose between going down the path of good or evil.

All these have been summarised by a fan below.

Rumours first arose when the supposed footage of the game was first leaked in 2018, but there has been no official confirmation since.

Moreover, this is happening amid the ongoing controversy regarding Harry Potter author, JK Rowling.

The author was recently put under the spotlight again due to transphobic comments she made on her Twitter.

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/1269382518362509313

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier stated that when he spoke to members of the game development team, most of them chose to remain anonymous in fear of backlash and being associated with the author.

He also states that announcement for the Harry Potter RPG may be made after the DC FanDome event on 22 August 2020.

The game’s reveal was supposedly going to happen during E3 which was cancelled, making it yet another game whose unveiling was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There has been no official statement released by Warner Bros. Entertainment yet.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.