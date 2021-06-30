Hasbro's Transformers x Jurassic Park mash-up Tyrannocon Rex & Autobot JP93 unveiled

Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment have just revealed the first-ever Transformers x Jurassic Park collaboration! That’s right, the iconic T.Rex and Ford Explorer from 1993′ Jurassic Park are now Transformers – Tyrannacon Rex and Autobot JP93.

Both figures feature a combined 260 unique decos and details inspired by fan-favorite moments from Jurassic Park. The Tyrannacon Rex figure converts into T Rex mode in 27 steps. The figure features an all-new head mold and stands at 7 inches tall.

PHOTO: Amazon

The Autobot JP93 figure converts into a licensed Ford Explorer mode in 18 steps. The figure stands at 5.5 inches tall and comes with a blaster accessory that can attach to the figure in both modes. Dr. Alan Grant and the Game Warden inspired both the JP93 hat in robot mode and the JP93 blaster accessory.

PHOTO: Amazon

Both figures are contained within packaging inspired by the unforgettable scene in Jurassic Park when the T Rex breaks loose from her enclosure and crushes the Ford Explorer.

The packaging also includes a cardboard backdrop illustration of the cage, so that fans can recreate the iconic scene, in addition to T Rex footprint graphics on the back of the pack.

PHOTO: Amazon

The Tyrannacon Rex and Autobot JP93 vehicle pack are available now at U$104.99 (S$141.19) for pre-order on Amazon. A second release of the figure and vehicle pack will be available starting Dec 1, 2021 via HasbroPulse and select retailers worldwide.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.