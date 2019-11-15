HDB car washing bays get sweet tech upgrade with coin-operated water jets and vacuums

Washing your car with a bucket of water and a lot of elbow grease? Them’s the old days.

It’s 2019, and the humble HDB multi-storey carpark washing bay deserves a glow-up worthy of a new age. Ditch thy visits to professional vehicle cleaners, auto-owning friends — the proper tools of the trade are readily available in the heartlands.

Just be prepared to have a decent amount of coins on you.

Since sometime in late September, “Car Care Systems” have popped up in select HDB estates, replacing the humble coin-operated water dispenser.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Produced and installed by local engineering consultancy QE Elemech Engineering, the machines offer an all-encompassing way to properly clean both the exteriors and interiors of vehicles. If you want your own, the industrial-grade orange boxes can actually be purchased or leased from the company.

PHOTO: QE Elemech website screengrab

A standard water dispenser? Check.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

A high-pressure water jet? Hell yes — washing off stubborn soot and grime from tires, rims and undercarriages will be a cinch. Twist the nozzle and it’ll reduce the pressure for use to wash everything else.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

A vacuum? Awesome. Should come in handy to suck up dirt from the carpets and seats.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

If you’re wondering about how much it’ll cost in coins, it ain’t that expensive. Now there’s really no excuse for you to not thoroughly clean your rides.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Right now, the machines are mostly available in north-eastern neighbourhoods, but we’re not sure if HDB plans to install ‘em elsewhere. In case your cars are due for a proper wash, Roads.sg made a list of places where you can find the cleaning machines.

Blk 699D Hougang St 52

Blk 404 Fernvale Lane

Blk 406 Fernvale Road

Blk 504A Serangoon North Ave 4

Blk 512A Serangoon North Ave 4

Blk 542A Serangoon North Ave 4

Blk 546A Serangoon North Ave 3

Blk 980 Buangkok Crescent

Blk 984 Buangkok Crescent

Blk 988 Buangkok Green

Blk 996 Buangkok Crescent

Blk 997 Buangkok Crescent

Blk 998 Buangkok Crescent

Blk 596 Ang Mo Kio St 52

Blk 588 Ang Mo Kio 5t 52

BIk 305 Anchorvale Link

BIk 306 Anchorvale Link

Blk 310 Anchorvale Road

Blk 312 Anchorvale Lane

Blk 318 Anchorvale Link

Blk 319 Anchorvale Drive

Blk 326 Anchorvale Road

Blk 334 Anchorvale Crescent

Blk 338 Anchorvale Crescent

Blk 351 Anchorvale Crescent

Blk 408 Fernvale Road

Blk 439 Fernvale Road

Blk 410 Fernvale Road

Blk 434 Fernvale Road

Blk 414 Fernvale Link

Blk 468 Fernvale Link

Blk 470 Fernvale Link

Blk 472 Fernvale street

Blk 417 Fernvale Link

Blk 941A Hougang St 92

Blk 946A Hougang St 92

Blk 613A Ang Mo Kio Ave 4

Blk 700 Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

Blk 712A Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

