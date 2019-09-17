Hearthstone pro loses Grandmasters match after trying to play Auto Chess at the same time

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Hearthstone Esports
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Hearthstone Grandmaster Linh "Seiko" Nguyen has just lost a league match after attempting to play Dota Auto Chess on his phone at the same time.

Hearthstone Grandmasters is a new tournament from Blizzard that pits 48 of the world's best players against each other. They're chosen based on lifetime earnings, 2018 HCT Competitive Points, and other factors, and Seiko, who represents Germany, was playing against Swedish player Elias "Bozzzton" Sibelius.

The finals will take place at the end of the year, where the top two players from each region - comprising the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific - in addition to two Gold Series Champions from China, will compete for a US$500,000 (S$690,000) prize pool.

During the match, it became clear that Seiko's focus was elsewhere. The match took place on stream, and viewers could see that he was constantly looking down and making mistakes that he really shouldn't have. The casters also called him out on his misplays, and he eventually threw the game and lost the series 1-2.

In a now-deleted tweet after the match, Seiko confirmed that he was, in fact, playing in a Dota Autochess qualifier while also playing his Hearthstone Grandmasters match. The qualifier in question was for a US$1,000,000 Auto Chess tournament, which might explain why he was so eager to try to juggle the two.

That said, the community rightly called him out for being disrespectful and unprofessional. Blizzard has promoted the Grandmasters league as the highest echelon of the competitive scene for Hearthstone, so it sure doesn't look good when one of these elite players isn't fully committed to a match. As Simon "Sottle" Welch pointed out, his actions were insulting to the Grandmasters programme and to the many players who want to be in Seiko's position.

However, Seiko reportedly told Blizzard that he would be playing both tournaments at the same time, but not before asking if the Hearthstone match could be rescheduled to avoid the scheduling conflict. Hearthstone Esports Product Manager Drew Higbee has since clarified that both parties had gotten their wires crossed. Blizzard appears to have mistakenly understood that Seiko would somehow arrange his Auto Chess commitments around his Hearthstone matches, not that he would actually be playing both games at once.

The German player has since posted a formal apology on TwitLonger and said that he will be dropping Auto Chess to focus on Hearthstone.

The article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Esports

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES