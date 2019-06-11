Help! What is this? Netizens take to Reddit for STD diagnosis

"How did I get chlamydia?" "Is this herpes?"

People are increasingly turning to strangers on social network Reddit to diagnose their sexually transmitted diseases, according to a new study published in a US journal Tuesday that called the phenomenon "crowd-diagnosis."

Researchers from the University of California San Diego examined 17,000 posts on a Reddit thread devoted to STDs. They then analysed a random sample of 500 posts.

Fifty-eight per cent of these messages explicitly requested a crowd-diagnosis, while 31 per cent included a picture of the symptoms.

One in five such requests come from users trying to get a second opinion, after having consulted a doctor. These included the case of a person who tested positive for HIV, but wanted to know what other Reddit users thought.

Eight-seven per cent of the time, such requests received a reply, and fast: the median time for a first response was three hours, with some receiving a reply in less than a minute.