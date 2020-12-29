Here are all current PS5 games that support 120 FPS

If you thought Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls looked amazing running at 60 FPS (frames-per-second), and have been wondering which games support the 120 FPS mode on 120 Hz 4K/8K TVs, we’re here to help.

Just make sure you use the HDMI 2.1 cable that came with your PS5, on a TV with a 120Hz display and sports an HDMI 2.1 compatible port.

For most, running PS5 games at a silky smooth 60 FPS is already heavenly enough, but if you’ve been wondering what 120 FPS is like, here’s the full list of PlayStation 5 games that currently support 120 FPS:

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Supported at a lower resolution)

Destiny 2 (Supported at a lower resolution in Crucible matches)

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition (Supported at 1080p resolution)

Dirt 5 (Supported at a lower resolution)

Fortnite (Supported at a lower resolution)

Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom (Supported at native 4K resolution)

Rainbow Six Siege (Supported at a lower resolution)

The Nioh Collection (Coming in February 2021 – Supported at a lower resolution)

WRC 9 (Supported in ‘Performance Mode’)

This article was first published in Geek Culture.