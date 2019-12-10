Here are all the new goodies coming to Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC

PHOTO: Rockstar Games
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Rockstar Games is finally bringing Red Dead Redemption 2 to PC in November, and it's coming with plenty of new technical and visual improvements, along with new story mode content.

Rockstar laid out all the details on these improvements and additions in a post on Rockstar Newswire.

On the technical side of things, the game will look better.

Increased draw distances, higher-quality lighting and ambient occlusion, and better quality textures for trees, grass and fur all combine to make the game as good-looking and realistic as possible.

What's more interesting is that Rockstar will be adding new content to Red Dead Redemption 2's Windows PC version, previously unseen on consoles. There will be:

  • Three new bounty hunter missions.
  • Two new gang hideouts.
  • Two new treasure maps.
  • New weapons.
  • New horses.
  • One new mission.
  • Five new trinkets.

These aren't exactly major updates to the game, and you won't find anything meaningful in terms of story content here. Even the one new mission is just a collect-a-thon quest where you trade in requested herbs for rewards.

The three new bounty hunter missions and weapons are by far the best addition, as there was a shortage of both in the main campaign.

All in all, this might not entice console players to double dip and buy the game on PCs to experience all the new content - which might be Rockstar's thinking in adding this new content.

Still, PC players should be more than happy with all the new toys they get to play with in-game.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

