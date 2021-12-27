Here are the best accessories to buy for your new Mac

It has never been a better time to be a Mac user. This is mainly because of Apple's decision to transition to its own chips. The first of these chips — the M1 — proved to be revolutionary, delivering unprecedented performance and efficiency. This led to breakthrough Macs like the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro and, more recently, the 24-inch iMac.

But as good as the performance of these new Macs are, there always ways to enhance them. And thankfully, there's no shortage of accessories that can help improve your Mac experience. So whether you use a MacBook, a Mac Mini, or an iMac, we got you covered.

The AirPods Max are Apple's flagship wireless headphone and were the first AirPods to feature an over-ear design. The earcups are made from anodised aluminium and can also swivel to fold flat. Their sound quality is outstanding with ultra-low distortion and outstanding clarity at all volumes. They also feature active noise-cancellation.

Buy them now from Apple’s online store for $849 and you can get free engraving and shipping.

The Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3 is a 2020 dome-shaped home audio device that combines its functionality and appeal into one coherent appearance. We say that because the tinted glass body is key to the Aura Studio 3's ambient lighting effects, and its 360-degree body also gives rise to its omnidirectional audio dispersal. Despite its size, it carries a 100W subwoofer within.

Buy it now for $319 (UP $399) with free shipping.

The Jabra Elite Active 75t Earbuds are engineered for sound and fit. With a 4-microphone call technology that filters out wind and other disruptive noises around you, all phone calls are clear and crisp. It also has fast charging so a 15-minute charge gives you 60 minutes of use. The charging case gives you a total of 28 hours of use.

Buy it now for $238 (UP $318) and get free shipping.

Whether you game or enjoy streaming media from your Mac for entertainment, these Creative GigaWorks T40 Series II speakers will meet your needs. It comes with a three-driver Midrange-Tweeter-Midrange (MTM) audiophile configuration and BasXPort technology for rich extended bass so there's no need for a physical subwoofer.

Buy it now for $149 and get it with free delivery.

ALSO READ: These iOS devices are unlikely to be updated to iOS 16

Editor's note and disclaimer: The deals are not an endorsement or recommendation of the product from the editorial team. Instead, the listed items present themselves as a good deal based on the novelty factor and how much of a discount it is being offered from standard retail pricing at the time of publishing.

Please note that we are not responsible in any way if you are unable to secure the listed offer due to errors on our part or should the offers expire by the time you have checked them.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.