Here are the likely prices and storage capacity options for the iPhone 12 lineup

Tipster Jon Prosser revealed in his latest video the full list of storage capacity options and prices for the entire iPhone 12 lineup.

For storage capacity options, consumers will be glad to know that Apple has doubled the base storage capacity option from 64GB to 128GB for the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple has been offering 64GB as the base storage capacity option for each generation of iPhones for the past three years.

The iPhone 12 models are said to come in 128GB and 256GB storage capacity options while the iPhone 12 Pro models will come in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacity options.

Prosser also updated the likely prices for the different iPhone 12 models and we have included the current U.S prices for comparison:

iPhone 11 iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Max iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max iPhone 12 Pro Max 64GB US$699 - - US$999 - U$1099 - 128GB US$749 US$649 US$749 - US$999 - U$1099 256GB US$849 US$749 US$849 US$1149 U$1099 US$1249 US$1199 512GB - - - US$1349 US$1299 US$1449 US$1399

He also shared new information on the specs of the iPhone 12 lineup. Apparently, the 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be called iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max. They are stated to have BOE-made OLED displays, 4GB RAM and an aluminium chassis.

The higher-end models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, will sport Samsung-made OLED displays with 10-bit color depth, 6GB RAM, and a stainless steel body.