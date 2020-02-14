Here are M1's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Days ago, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones at a special event in San Francisco.

We were there and we got a hands-on report for you.

And now, M1 has announced its price plans for Samsung's latest. You can see them here, but we have also summarised them below.

Pre-orders and registration of interest have started, and the phones themselves will be available from 6 March 2020.

Alright, here they are.

M1 PLANS

Model $40 plan $50 plan S$78 plan S$110 plan S$235 plan Galaxy S20 (128GB) S$919 S$599 S$399 S$129 S$0 Galaxy S20+ (128GB) S$1,099 S$799 S$499 S$299 S$99 Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) S$1,439 S$1,099 S$799 S$599 S$399

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.