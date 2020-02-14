Here are M1's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Days ago, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones at a special event in San Francisco.
We were there and we got a hands-on report for you.
And now, M1 has announced its price plans for Samsung's latest. You can see them here, but we have also summarised them below.
Pre-orders and registration of interest have started, and the phones themselves will be available from 6 March 2020.
Alright, here they are.
M1 PLANS
|Model
|$40 plan
|$50 plan
|S$78 plan
|S$110 plan
|S$235 plan
|Galaxy S20 (128GB)
|S$919
|S$599
|S$399
|S$129
|S$0
|Galaxy S20+ (128GB)
|S$1,099
|S$799
|S$499
|S$299
|S$99
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB)
|S$1,439
|S$1,099
|S$799
|S$599
|S$399
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.