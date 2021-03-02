Here are the new TV shows and movies you should absolutely binge in March 2021

As far as new releases go, this is a pretty great month for comicbook fans. Disney+ is not only going full steam ahead with new Marvel TV shows, but also debuting a ‘Making Of’ special for their bizarro hit WandaVision as well.

Amazon Prime Video is finally launching their TV adaptation of the fantastic comic series Invincible. DC fans finally get to see the long-awaited Snyder Cut, and all four hours of it too.

It’s a lot to sift through, but we’ve got you covered. Here are the new TV shows and movies coming out in March worth checking out:

Moxie (March 3) - Netflix

If Amy Poehler is doing something, I’m watching it. It’s that simple. The Parks and Recreation star is directing and starring in Moxie for Netflix, a movie that follows the triumphs and tribulations of teenage rebellion.

The story follows a shy 16-year-old who draws inspiration from her mother’s rebellious past and anonymously publishes a zine that derides her high school’s sexist and toxic status quo. The zine sparks a school-wide revolution, as zines often do.

Pacific Rim: the Black (March 4) - Netflix

Turns out the apocalypse wasn’t cancelled after all. This anime series is a spin-off of the mech-versus-kaiju Pacific Rim movie franchise, following two siblings forced to pilot an abandoned Jaeger, “across a hostile landscape in a desperate attempt to find their missing parents.”

Netflix says the series is set in Australia, which has been destroyed and overrun by monsters. Isn’t that just Australia being Australia though?

Talking Heads (March 5) - BBC First

Alan Bennett’s monologues are being remade with a cast full of names: Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman, Kristin Scott Thomas and more. This one unfolds like a stage play - with the cast talking directly to the camera, touching on dark themes like guilt, grief and isolation.

Talking Heads sounds like a pretty interesting experiment - though we’ll have to see if the material is strong enough to prop up this premise.

Coming 2 America (March 5) - Amazon Prime video

Eddie Murphy seems poised for a comeback, and this sequel to one of his most iconic movies might just be the ticket. In Coming 2 America, Prince Akeem Joffer is set to become King of Zamunda - before discovering that he has a son in America he never knew about.

To honour his royal father’s dying wish, he sets off to America to groom his son as the crown prince, and shenanigans immediately follow.

Raya and the Last Dragon (March 5) - Disney+

500 years after a great evil wiped out all the dragons in Kumandra, that same evil resurfaces - and it’s up to Raya to find the very last dragon in existence. This is Disney Animation’s latest offering, and they have a pretty stellar track record at making good stuff. Plus, Raya and the Last Dragon hits a little close to home, seeing as Kumandra and its people are based on different Southeast Asian territories.

The movie will hit theatres on March 5, but you can also fork out an additional US$29.99 S$38.98 to watch it on Disney+ with Premier Access - in case going outside doesn’t seem too enticing at the moment. The movie will also eventually be available to all Disney+ subscribers at no additional cost from 4th June onwards.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (March 18) - HBO GO/Max

Zack Snyder is finally getting to unleash his vision of Justice League into the world, and it’s a whopping four hours long. The movie seems to be padding out that runtime with new scenes focusing on Batman’s nightmare of an apocalyptic future and the villainous Darkseid, as well as appearances from previously-unseen characters like Joker and the Martian Manhunter.

If you were disappointed by Joss Whedon’s Justice League, this might be just the thing for a… really long afternoon. Clear your schedule, that's my advice.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (March 19) - Disney+

Marvel fans are eating well this year! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame, with an aged Steve Rogers having retired from the role of Captain America and passing his iconic shield to Sam Wilson.

Teaming up with Rogers’ best friend Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), the duo will have to deal with a returning villain from Captain America: Civil War - Baron Zemo, who finally dons his iconic comicbook costume, purple mask and all, with a continuing grudge against superheroes.

The series also sees the debut of U.S. Agent, the military-created successor to Captain America - because that worked out so well for Iron Patriot, right?

Invincible (March 26) - Amazon Prime Video

I've been looking forward to this one for ages. Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead) and Ryan Ottley’s comic series Invincible is being made into a TV show for Prime Video, and it’s got an incredible cast too. The story follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson, a teenager whose father just happens to be the world’s most powerful superhero: Omni-Man.

Saying more might spoil the show, but stick with it, because it goes places you'll never see coming. Steven Yeun, J.K. Simmons, Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill, Mahershala Ali, Seth Rogen and more star. The series also debuts with three episodes, with new episodes weekly after that.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (March 26) - Disney+

It’s the sequel you never saw coming. Disney+ is debuting a series sequel to the Mighty Ducks, set in present day Minnesota. Think Cobra Kai, but with hockey. The Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to a tense, ultra-competitive hockey team bearing little resemblance to their humble beginnings.

When 12-year-old Evan Morrow gets unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mum Alex (Lauren Graham) decide to build their own misfit hockey team to challenge the cutthroat culture of today’s youth sports. Gordon Bombay (Emilio Estevez) helps out too!

