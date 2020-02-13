Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Earlier today, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones at a special event in San Francisco.
We were there and we got a hands-on report for you.
And now, Singtel has announced its price plans for Samsung's latest. You can see them here, but we have also summarised them below.
As a recap, pre-orders and registration of interest will start on 1pm, 12 Feb 2020. The phones themselves will be available from 6 March 2020.
Alright, let's not waste any time and get down to it.
COMBO PLANS
|Model
|Combo 2
(S$42.90 monthly)
|Combo 3
(S$72.90 monthly)
|Combo 6
(S$99.90 monthly)
|Combo 12
(S$239.90 monthly)
|Galaxy S20 (128GB)
|S$788
|S$498
|S$368
|S$0
|Galaxy S20+ (128GB)
|S$908
|S$598
|S$488
|S$88
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB)
|S$1,188
|S$898
|S$788
|S$378
Here's how much the new phones will cost with Singtel's XO plans:
XO PLANS
|Model
|XO 48
(S$48 monthly)
|XO 78
(S$78 monthly)
|XO 108
(S$108 monthly)
|Galaxy S20 (128GB)
|S$698
|S$418
|S$178
|Galaxy S20+ (128GB)
|S$818
|S$538
|S$298
|Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB)
|S$1,098
|S$828
|S$588
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.