Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

PHOTO: Samsung
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Earlier today, Samsung announced its new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones at a special event in San Francisco.

We were there and we got a hands-on report for you.

And now, Singtel has announced its price plans for Samsung's latest. You can see them here, but we have also summarised them below.

As a recap, pre-orders and registration of interest will start on 1pm, 12 Feb 2020. The phones themselves will be available from 6 March 2020.

Alright, let's not waste any time and get down to it.

COMBO PLANS

Model Combo 2
(S$42.90 monthly)		 Combo 3
(S$72.90 monthly)		 Combo 6
(S$99.90 monthly)		 Combo 12
(S$239.90 monthly)
Galaxy S20 (128GB) S$788 S$498 S$368 S$0
Galaxy S20+ (128GB) S$908 S$598 S$488 S$88
Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) S$1,188 S$898 S$788 S$378

Here's how much the new phones will cost with Singtel's XO plans:

XO PLANS

Model XO 48
(S$48 monthly)		 XO 78
(S$78 monthly)		 XO 108
(S$108 monthly)
Galaxy S20 (128GB) S$698 S$418 S$178
Galaxy S20+ (128GB) S$818 S$538 S$298
Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) S$1,098 S$828 S$588

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Samsung smartphones Singtel

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Man curses SingPost employees with coronavirus. SingPost exec delivers masterful comeback
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection
No joke: &#039;He asked whether I felt bad for his penis&#039;, K-pop idol&#039;s ex reveals
No joke: 'He asked whether I felt bad for his penis', K-pop idol's ex reveals
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
2 men, including S&#039;porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
2 men, including S'porean, die of burns from Jurong Island chemical plant fire
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
No joke: Yang Mi caught reading lesbian manga because of reflection in sunglasses
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown
TikTok user gains fame for videos of life in Wuhan in coronavirus lockdown

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
Singaporean women share their worst Tinder date stories
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
Kids with working mums grow into happy adults
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES