Here are Singtel's price plans for the new Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra

Pre-orders and registration of interest will start on 1pm, 12 Feb 2020. The phones themselves will be available from 6 March 2020.

COMBO PLANS

Model Combo 2

(S$42.90 monthly) Combo 3

(S$72.90 monthly) Combo 6

(S$99.90 monthly) Combo 12

(S$239.90 monthly) Galaxy S20 (128GB) S$788 S$498 S$368 S$0 Galaxy S20+ (128GB) S$908 S$598 S$488 S$88 Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) S$1,188 S$898 S$788 S$378

Here's how much the new phones will cost with Singtel's XO plans:

XO PLANS

Model XO 48

(S$48 monthly) XO 78

(S$78 monthly) XO 108

(S$108 monthly) Galaxy S20 (128GB) S$698 S$418 S$178 Galaxy S20+ (128GB) S$818 S$538 S$298 Galaxy S20 Ultra (128GB) S$1,098 S$828 S$588

