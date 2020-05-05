Here are some 'sovereign' memes for non-sovereign, law-abiding citizens

The word of the week is “sovereign”, and we have the so-called Queen of Shunfu Mart to thank for the bizarre bit of entertainment that transpired on Sunday (May 3).

Various clips shared on social media have showcased the rather ludicrous explanations made by a 40-year-old Singaporean woman who repeatedly and deliberately ignored circuit breaker measures by not wearing a mask outdoors. The first incident took place on April 14, when she went shopping for groceries at a wet market and insisted on eating her meal at Shunfu Mart, defiantly filming police officers who confronted her.

Though she was fined $300, she resurfaced sans mask and made a nuisance of herself at Shunfu Mart again on Sunday, declaring herself to be a “sovereign” and that she is above the law.

She claims in her previous encounter with the police at the same wet market, she was not stopped by them, neither was she issued any fine. Contrary to media reports that she was fined $300 Posted by Sarah Leong on Sunday, May 3, 2020

When told that she wasn’t making any sense, she explained: "It means I have nothing to do with the police, it means I have no contract with the police. They have no say over me.”

But the authorities and Minister for Law and Home Affairs K. Shanmugam certainly had a lot to say over her actions. She was arrested last night (May 4), and Minister Shanmugam politely advised her that if she rejects the government or any kind of authority as a “sovereign”, she should not be expecting to reap any benefits from living in this society and this system.

In the past few days, several have shared a video of a lady, refusing to obey instructions from officers, not wearing a... Posted by K Shanmugam Sc on Monday, May 4, 2020

When the woman mentioned that she was a “sovereign”, she’s referring to the sovereign citizen movement, a movement largely based in the United States. Those who identify themselves as sovereign citizens see themselves as outside the realm of regular society and reject any personal restrictions instituted by the government. Mostly, they just don’t want to pay taxes lah.

But come now, you’re not here for a deep dive into what the radical (and rooted in racism) movement stands for; TODAY already did that. You’re here because you want to see some of the best memes the local internet space has to offer.

Without further ado, then.

ENCIKS HATE HIM!!!! LEARN HOW THIS SLY MF ESCAPED NS WITH THIS 1 SIMPLE TRICK. #kmfst #sgmemes Posted by Kiasu Memes For Singaporean Teens on Monday, May 4, 2020

LOL. Trending word of the day. Wonder what Thanos would say to that... Posted by Royston Chong on Sunday, May 3, 2020

Maybe Netflix should consider doing a Singapore version. All in favor tag Netflix in the comments. Posted by Mediacock Singapore on Monday, May 4, 2020

