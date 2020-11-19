Here are the top 100 Shazamed songs of all time

If you have ever wandered around and wonder what's that tune you are hearing at the shop or cafe, then you'll know and understand the utility of Shazam.

Shazam was acquired by Apple in 2018 for US$400 million (S$540 million) and today, the music recognition app celebrates a major milestone – 200 million active users around the world.

And to commemorate the occasion, Shazam has just shared a list of the top 100 Shazamed songs in the world.

The top 10 might surprise you and they are:

Dance Monkey – Tones and I Prayer in C (Robin Schulz Edit) – Lily Wood & The Prick, Robin Schulz Let Her Go – Passenger Wake Me Up – Aviici Lean On (feat. MØ) – DJ Snake, Major Lazer Thinking Out Loud – Ed Shereen Cheap Thrills – Sia Somebody That I Used to Know (feat. Kimbra) – Gotye This Girl (Kungs vs Cookin' On 3 Burners) – Kungs & Cookin' On 3 Burners Take Me To Church – Hozier

To listen to the full list, click here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.