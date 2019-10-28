Here come the commercials: Streaming TV gears up for ad targeting

In the new world of streaming television, advertising is not going away, but is evolving to become more like marketing on the internet — targeted to specific groups or individuals.

While some subscription streaming services including Netflix, Apple+ and Disney+ have pledged to be ad-free, others including those from WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are expected to have some ad-supported options, as does Hulu.

Because these new platforms operate online, they will also be able to deliver targeted or "addressable" ads based on viewing habits, location and other data it may collect, in the same manner as Google and Facebook.

According to the research firm eMarketer, addressable TV ad revenue — which includes some ads on traditional TV — in the US is likely to grow from $1.5 billion (S$2.04 billion) in 2018 to $3.5 billion (S$4.8 billion) in 2021.

Smaller players

PHOTO: Flickr / Stock Catalog

Streaming services are making it easier for smaller companies and marketers to get on television through self-serve ad platforms without the big budgets required for broadcast TV, according to eMarketer analyst Ross Benes.

"There are a lot of new companies coming into television advertising" as a result of streaming, Benes said.

"TV is still a place where you can get a massive amount of people's attention."

Roku, a television platform for many smart TVs, announced plans this month to buy Dataxu, which provides automated self-serve ads for what is known in the industry as "over the top" or OTT services.

"TV advertising is shifting toward OTT and a data-driven model focused on business outcomes for brands," said Anthony Wood, chief executive officer at Roku.

Fresh privacy issues