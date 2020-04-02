Here's an app that tracks the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus

PHOTO: Hardware Zone
Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone

Two French expats living in Taiwan have taken the time to create an app that tracks the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

The outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, and has seen (at the time of writing) over 20,000 people affected at the time of writing and with a death toll standing at 427.

The WHO recently declared that it's a public health emergency and governments around the world are scrambling to halt its spread.

The app shows the number of people infected, known deaths, and recoveries. You can even zoom in on specific regions to get a more detailed breakdown.

You can also view the data in a chart format and there's also a timeline view that shows how rapidly the virus has spread.

The app gets its data from WHO and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) around the world, and a quick check shows that it's accurate and it tallies with what Ministry of Health reports as well.

There's also a Stories tab that shows the latest news and updates on the virus.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone 

Check out the app in the link.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published on Hardware Zone.

