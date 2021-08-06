Here's a closer look at Disney's new 'real' Star Wars lightsaber

Earlier in April, Disney Parks revealed that they are creating ‘real’ lightsabers for its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction. Though there has only been one video of the lightsaber so far, the new Walt Disney Imagineering Innovation Showcase video gives a closer look at the glowing saber in all its glory.

The new lightsaber will be available as part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience aimed to bring Star Wars fans closer to the characters and the galaxy they love and adore. As part of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s itinerary, guests can partake in some lightsaber-wielding training and hold it in their hands.

What makes this lightsaber stand out from past iterations is that the light extends out of the hilt on its own and looks realistic as it did in the Star Wars movies. In the past, a lightsaber was essentially a fluorescent tube attached to a hilt that glows when switched on.

It is still unclear if these lightsabers are only props for the attraction or if excited fans can take one home for themselves. Even if it is available for purchase, it’s likely to cost a lot of credits, so if this is something you have your eyes on, better start saving up now!

