Here's everything new coming to the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remakes

The Pokemon Company recently held a Pokemon Presents stream, wherein they showed off a ton of information for upcoming titles like Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The Diamond and Pearl remakes aren’t just getting a visual makeover, but lots of new content too!

Watch the new trailer below:

If you love 2007’s Diamond and Pearl, you might remember all its minigames - like the Pokemon Super Contests that have you dazzle audiences in beauty contests, and going gem-mining in the Grand Underground.

These minigames are returning, and some of them are even being expanded upon. The Underground for example, is a whole lot bigger than it used to be - spawning Pokemon that can’t be found in the Overworld depending on statues that you place in your Secret Base.

Pokemon like Munchlax can now be found roaming around Pokemon Hideaways in the Underground, which makes it a whole lot easier to get them. For those not in the know, finding a Munchlax involved an arduous honey-baiting process in the original games.

It looks like Gamefreak is trying to simplify things for players this time around.

Customisation will also return, with players now being able to change up their characters’ outfits and even decorate their Pokeballs with new visual effects.

If you pre-order the remakes, you can also claim a Manaphy egg via a Mystery Gift until Feb 21, 2022. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch on the Nintendo Switch on Nov 19, 2021.

ALSO READ: Pokemon Legends: Arceus actually looks really good in new gameplay

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.