Here's how to assemble Henry Cavill's sexy DIY gaming PC at home

From painting Warhammer miniatures to becoming an actual character in Total War: Warhammer 2, he has truly answered the question of how would an actual PC Master Race god look like.

Cavill has taken one step further, by showing us just how a real-life superhero puts together his dream rig. In a five-minute-long video on Instagram, Geralt of Rivia puts together a gaming PC from scratch. Better yet, it is all set to the sultry tones of Barry White.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CCs-N1Eh2Z5/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Now, normally it would be impossible to get close to a star like Henry Cavill. For the PC master race, however, you can take one step closer by assembling the very same PC shown above.

We have put together a list that is close to the parts you will need for a rig good enough for Superman, go forth and conquer: