Here's how to play your favourite Flash games post-2020

PHOTO: StickRPG
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

Being a young kid in the 2000s was fun stuff. I used to come back home everyday from school with only one thing on my mind, and no, it wasn't to do my homework.

Instead, I'd be cooking up possible combinations to try out in Bartender: The Right Mix.

And if I got tired of that, then you'd probably find me goofing off in StickRPG, unleashing laser beams and fireballs in totally realistic bar fights.

Indeed, in an era where free-to-play games were rather scarce, free Flash games on sites like Y8.com were our go-to for entertainment.

However, after Adobe's announcement in 2017 stating that they would be discontinuing the Adobe Flash Player, many of us began worrying we might never again play those nostalgic titles post-2020.

Fortunately, thanks to an emulator project called Flashpoint, it seems we'll be able to enjoy our childhood indulgences even after the service closes up shop. 36,000 of them, in fact.

It's brought to us by a site called BlueMaxima, and they've done a bang-up job.

Using it is a cinch - just double click on the desired title from the list, and the software downloads a copy of it for you.

Afterward, it proceeds to bamboozle the game into believing it's still being hosted online, and you're good to go. Here's the trailer!

It's a simple yet ingenious solution, and kind of makes us wonder why nobody thought about doing something like this for the past three years.

Still, we're happy it's a thing so we can continue to destroy friendships on Avatar Fortress Fight 2 as and when we want.

The site also has a full list of adapted games that you can view here, although we expect more to be added as 2020 chugs along. If you'd like to give the emulator a go, here's the download link for you too. Have fun!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES