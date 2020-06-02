Here's how to play your favourite Flash games post-2020

Being a young kid in the 2000s was fun stuff. I used to come back home everyday from school with only one thing on my mind, and no, it wasn't to do my homework.

Instead, I'd be cooking up possible combinations to try out in Bartender: The Right Mix.

And if I got tired of that, then you'd probably find me goofing off in StickRPG, unleashing laser beams and fireballs in totally realistic bar fights.

Indeed, in an era where free-to-play games were rather scarce, free Flash games on sites like Y8.com were our go-to for entertainment.

However, after Adobe's announcement in 2017 stating that they would be discontinuing the Adobe Flash Player, many of us began worrying we might never again play those nostalgic titles post-2020.

Fortunately, thanks to an emulator project called Flashpoint, it seems we'll be able to enjoy our childhood indulgences even after the service closes up shop. 36,000 of them, in fact.

It's brought to us by a site called BlueMaxima, and they've done a bang-up job.

Using it is a cinch - just double click on the desired title from the list, and the software downloads a copy of it for you.

Afterward, it proceeds to bamboozle the game into believing it's still being hosted online, and you're good to go. Here's the trailer!

It's a simple yet ingenious solution, and kind of makes us wonder why nobody thought about doing something like this for the past three years.

Still, we're happy it's a thing so we can continue to destroy friendships on Avatar Fortress Fight 2 as and when we want.

The site also has a full list of adapted games that you can view here, although we expect more to be added as 2020 chugs along. If you'd like to give the emulator a go, here's the download link for you too. Have fun!

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.