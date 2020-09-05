Here's how to watch select Netflix original movies and TV shows without a subscription

What are the four things we human beings need to survive? Food, Air, Water… and maybe a little bit of Netflix here and there.

Netflix has seen an immense growth amid the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking for ways to entice new subscribers. This is especially since rivals like Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and Peacock are hot on their heels.

Everyone and their grandparents have some sort of access to Netflix but if you don’t (which you probably don’t, else why would you be here?), Netflix is letting you have a taste of its original movies and TV series for free.

That’s right, you can watch some of their most popular originals without a subscription. All you have to do is head to netflix.com/watch-free and have a pick of what you’d like to watch. Options include popular titles like Stranger Things, Bird Box, Murder Mystery and When They See Us.

Movies are available in full whereas TV series only have the first episode for free. At the end, viewers are encouraged to subscribe to the service. This only works on a computer web browser and Android devices. iOS browsers are not supported.

It’s unclear how long this will last, or if the movies and TV series will be switched out for new ones as time passes.

If you’ve been sitting on subscribing, or are just curious about what the streaming giant has to offer – here’s your chance. You can thank us later.