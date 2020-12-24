Here's how you can avoid corrupting your Cyberpunk 2077 save file

Despite being one of the most highly anticipated game releases of 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has been mired with complaints since its release. One of which is the many game-breaking bugs players have to deal with both on the PC and on the older game consoles.

One of the worst bugs in the game can even corrupt your save file, rendering the hours of progress you’ve made pointless.

According to the game’s subreddit, some users have reported that Cyberpunk 2077 might refuse to load a game file that is bigger than 8MB. This in turn will result in the game file being irreparably corrupted.

While this isn’t a problem if you have a backup file ready, if you do not then this will understandably be devastating to you.

Though CD Projekt Red has responded to complaints regarding the bug, saying that it might increase the supported file size in future game patches, the fact remains that game files are still being corrupted now.

And until CDPR comes up with a possible solution to this problem, there will always be the possibility of you losing all your saved progress if your game file becomes too big.

Hence, from now till the possible game patch is released, here are some modifications you can make to your gameplay to prevent your save file from corrupting.

Craft and loot only what is needed

It appears crafting more weapons than you need and storing them, along with other collectables, in your inventory is one sure fire way to inflate your save file.

Players can decrease the probability of their save file getting corrupted by ensuring they only loot, craft, and carry what is absolutely necessary.

Take note of your playtime

No matter how tightly you monitor your items on hand and limit your urge to craft and loot everything you come across, your save file will still inevitably grow bigger the longer you play.

Ultimately, it will reach a point where it gets too big, and gets corrupted. Hence, one way you can prevent it from doing so is to simply limit the amount of time you spend on the game.

Unfortunately, there is no real data right now that shows the correlation between hours spent in-game and the size of your save file.

Users on CDPR’s forum have stated that they’ve encountered the bug after playing for around 70 to 100 hours while others have stated that they only played 25 - 40 hours before encountering the bug.

That is a really huge disparity that makes it difficult for one to properly gauge the time you can spend on the game, but it is still worth noting to make every moment you are in Cyberpunk 2077 count.

Have a backup save file ready

Perhaps the most important tip of all is to always have a backup save of your game file.

You never know when your save file is going to be corrupted, and it will be absolutely heartbreaking to lose all the items you have in-game and all the hours you have spent on the game.

Hence, the best solution will be to always back up your Cyberpunk 2077 saves which you can go back to if or when your save file gets corrupted.

Hopefully, in time CDPR will manage to fix the many bugs plaguing the game.

It is a real pity to see a game that was so hyped for the better part of the last decade, and one highly anticipated by many gamers, to be laden with so many problems both in-game and in real life.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.