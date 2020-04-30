Here's a huge compilation of wallpapers for your video chat virtual background

With (mostly) everyone staying at home due to the circuit breaker, people have turned to video calls for work or to connect with their family and friends.

Instead of showing off your potentially untidy living rooms and bedrooms, why not spice up your video calls with these free online backgrounds?

Movies, Comics, Games

Star Wars

PHOTO: Star Wars

Cue the opening crawl and epic theme song — the official Star Wars website has released a couple of background wallpapers ranging from the Death Star to everyone's favourite starship, The Millennium Falcon.

You can get them here.

Disney

PHOTO: Facebook/disneystudiosSG

When you wish upon a star, dreams really do come true. Disney released background wallpapers that lets you travel to nostalgic places under the sea and even Simba's famous Pride Rock.

You can get them here or the Disney Princess version here.

Marvel

PHOTO: Twitter/Marvel

Marvel at these marvellous background wallpapers and relive scenes in Black Panther's Wakanda to Doctor Strange's Sanctum Sanctorum.

You can get them here.

DC Comics

PHOTO: DC Comics

With the likes of Arkham Asylum, the Batcave and the Hall of Justice, comic fans can put themselves right into handrawn universe of DC Comics.

You can get them here.

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher

PHOTO: CD Projekt Red

Spice up your calls with a whole lot of futuristic neon architecture. Or go way back into the world of The Witcher.

You can get them here.

Street Fighter

PHOTO: Capcom

Capcom got into the fun and now you too can be the world-wandering warrior you're meant to be. Hadoukens not included.

You can get them here.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

PHOTO: Square Enix

The most anticipated JRPG recently got released, so might as well keep it going in your video calls.

You can get them here.

Skyrim, Doom, Fallout

As makers of the best open-world games out there (Fallout 76 doesn't count, damn it), Bethesda knows how to design some excellent background wallpapers.

You can get them here.

Netflix

PHOTO: Twitter/Netflix

Can't get enough of Netflix? Neither can we. Netflix has tweeted several background wallpapers from popular shows such as Lara Jean's bedroom from To All The Boys I've Loved Before and the plexiglass cage from You.

You can get them here.

Cartoons

Studio Ghibli

PHOTO: Studio Ghibli

If you haven't watched a Studio Ghibli film yet, drop everything you're doing and watch one right now. Afterwards, hop over to their website to enjoy iconic film background wallpapers with scenes from Laputa: Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle and Spirited Away.

You can get them here.

Pokemon

PHOTO: Pokemon Shirts

Gotta catch em' all! Pokemon-themed wallpapers, I mean. You'll be spoilt with over 250 Pokemon backgrounds to choose from featuring Pikachus, Squirtles and a whole lot more.

You can get them here.

The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, Family Guy

PHOTO: Twitter/FOXTV

Possibly insinuating that everyone should be at home in their couches, Fox shared some iconic sights from their three most popular cartoon sitcoms.

You can get them here.

Singapore

If you're missing the views and icons of sunny Singapore, you can always pretend that you're in the great outdoors and potentially cause a bit of alarm in your video conferences.

Sentosa

Sentosa has released a couple of images and videos from the resort island — with a cheeky spin.

You can get them here.

Old-school playgrounds

PHOTO: Facebook/NationalHeritageBoardSG

To help the older generation relive their childhood memories, the National Heritage Board has an album full of backgrounds featuring iconic old-school playgrounds of Singapore.

You can get them here.

Other landmarks

PHOTO: Time Out Singapore

Time Out Singapore editors have also created some more Singapore backgrounds for people to use in their calls, including tourist hotspots Marina Bay Sands, Gardens by The Bay and Universal Studios Singapore.

You can get them here.

International Landmarks

PHOTO: Shutterstock

From Washington D.C. to the Eiffel tower, Shutterstock is offering free virtual backgrounds of your favourite international landmarks !

You can get them here.

Create your own

Finally figured out what zoom's virtual video background is really good for... Boring meetings, here I come! pic.twitter.com/JofxE7sOok — Dennis Kochmann (@DennisKochmann) April 23, 2020

Still not enough? Well video communications company Zoom has more than 30 free virtual backgrounds for people, categorised into memes, movie caps, videos and landscapes. Otherwise, you can always make your own virtual backgrounds pretty easily.

You can get them here or the animated ones here.

