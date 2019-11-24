Here's what the Disney+ mass hack is about

Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

If you've been keeping up with the news, the recent Disney+ mass hacking case shouldn't be a completely foreign topic.

Still, we think everyone could do with a little refresher course.

So, what happened?

For those who aren't familiar, Disney+ is the new media streaming service that Disney recently developed and launched.

It operates along similar lines to other subscription-based platforms such as Netflix, and everything seemed to be going smoothly at first. However, fans soon changed their tune about the service, and it wasn't really by choice.

As we've seen, cyber attacks have become more frequent than ever, with the DDoS server attacks on Overwatch and World of Warcraft still being talked about today. Well, it seems Disney+ was a prime target for hackers too, and it's no surprise since the database is filled with personal details and credit card credentials.

Cutting to the chase, Disney+'s database was hacked and thousands of accounts had their personal details leaked, although Disney denies that any of its security measures were compromised, and suggested that the hack was done via external means. Third-party spyware and malware are one possibility, but till today the true culprit has yet to raise its head.

That being said, how it was done wasn't as concerning as where the information ended up.

Now, rookies to the cyber-sphere might not know about what people refer to as the "Dark Web". As the term suggests, it's essentially a hidden repository for the Internet's most questionable material, and we'll just leave it at that.

Going back on topic, people found that their leaked account details were being put up for sale on the Dark Web for as little as US$3 (S$4), and naturally, no one was pleased about it.

Search results for Disney+ accounts on a dark web marketplace. PHOTO: ZDNet

Now, what did people have to say?

According to external commentary from cybersecurity researchers and white-hat hackers, this operation could have been pulled off simply because of one often underestimated habit; using the same credentials for multiple accounts.

After all, everything is easier to keep track of if they're the same, aren't they? Following that train of thought, the hackers probably just snagged the info and tried their luck on other accounts, including Disney+.

This practice has got a name too; credential stuffing, and it's an important reason why most websites insist on a unique password you're not using for other accounts. Doing so would make your accounts harder to hack into, although most people just brush it aside for the sake of convenience.

Anyway, all eyes are still on Disney at the moment, waiting to see how they'll handle this breach of security and probably, consumer trust too. Sure, it might not be that their security measures were inadequate, but this whole fiasco has got their name written on the envelope, and they'll need to come up with a solution - fast.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital disney Streaming - Music/Video/Content Cyberattack

TRENDING

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Student shot by Hong Kong police urges voter turnout at Sunday elections
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting
Diners scolded by Bedok drink stall assistant for not ordering from him, NEA looking into alleged touting

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo
This feisty Singapore &#039;infurrencer&#039; will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
This feisty Singapore 'infurrencer' will hop right from your Instagram feed into your heart
Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese woman throws kitten, stomps on its head after pet shop denies refund request
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home

SERVICES