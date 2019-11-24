Here's what the Disney+ mass hack is about

If you've been keeping up with the news, the recent Disney+ mass hacking case shouldn't be a completely foreign topic.

Still, we think everyone could do with a little refresher course.

So, what happened?

For those who aren't familiar, Disney+ is the new media streaming service that Disney recently developed and launched.

It operates along similar lines to other subscription-based platforms such as Netflix, and everything seemed to be going smoothly at first. However, fans soon changed their tune about the service, and it wasn't really by choice.

As we've seen, cyber attacks have become more frequent than ever, with the DDoS server attacks on Overwatch and World of Warcraft still being talked about today. Well, it seems Disney+ was a prime target for hackers too, and it's no surprise since the database is filled with personal details and credit card credentials.