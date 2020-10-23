Here's your first look at Tom Holland as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted movie

This is it, Uncharted fans, get your first look at Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the hit video game franchise. He sure looks to have nailed the look!

And here’s more shots from the set, posted up by Nolan North, who is known for lending his voice to Nathan Drake in the Uncharted games.

Like looking into a mirror! Proud to have @TomHolland1996 continuing the Drake legacy! Absolutely smashing it!Thanks for the set visit!!@unchartedmovie pic.twitter.com/sfiFYUJVyH — Nolan North (@nolan_north) October 22, 2020

Uncharted stars Holland alongside Mark Wahlberg who plays Drake’s mentor Victor ''Sully” Sullivan. The film will be directed by Ruben Fleischer (Venom) with a script from Iron Man’s Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Uncharted is slated to open in theatres on July 16, 2021.

