Hideo Kojima promises ‘Very Easy Mode’ in Death Stranding for film buffs

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Bang

Actually playing a video game might be an issue? Hideo Kojima's long-awaited title Death Stranding will feature a "very easy mode" for movie fans who might not be well-versed in gameplay.  

The highly anticipated action exploration game — set to drop on the PlayStation 4 on Nov 8 — has an all-star voice cast including the likes of James Bond actors Madds Mikkelson and Lea Seydoux alongside Walking Dead star Norman Reedus. Gaming studio Kojima Productions has a plan to appease film buffs with a special difficulty level.  

Death Stranding director Hideo Kojima has confirmed an interesting development after one of his playtesters and a personal assistant mentioned that the mode was for "people who usually don't play games, movie fans, or RPG fans".

Kojima added: "Normally there's only Easy Mode, but we added Very Easy Mode for movie fans since we have real actors like Norman, Mads and Lea."  

"Even Yano-san who never completed the 1st stage of PAC-MAN was able to complete the game on Very Easy Mode (sic)."

Kojima personally dropped by the Gamescom conference in Cologne, Germany last month to show off more footage of his game, which as it turns out, will feature his good friend and prominent gaming journalist, Geoff Keighley. Oh, and peeing mechanics as well, because why not. 

Additional reporting by AsiaOne

SERVICES