Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding gets a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle

The long-awaited Hideo Kojima game, Death Stranding, will be getting a limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro bundle.

This bundle, along with the release of the game, will be available on 8 November.

Retail pricing is set at S$599, but is expected to come in short supply so expect the price to go up in the grey market.

The limited-edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro bundle will include a custom 1TB PS4 Pro, a translucent yellow Dualshock 4 controller reminiscent of the BB Pod in the game, the standard edition of the game and downloadable content on the PS4 Pro - these includes dynamic themes, soundtracks, and PSN avatars.

Check out the trailer below or read more about the game here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.