High resolution press images of Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G revealed

While we've seen LetsGoDigital's high resolution renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup , @evleaks now provided us with the purported actual press images of the Galaxy S21+ 5G.

Based on the photos, it seems that Samsung has adopted new colour options and texture for the phones. The Galaxy S21+ 5G is stated to come in Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet and Phantom Black.

The device also has a combination of matte and glossy surfaces.The rear camera module, which is likely the main highlight of the new design philosophy, has a two-tone design.

Samsung is rumoured to be announcing the Galaxy S21 models in January with retail availability towards the end of the month. The earlier-than-expected launch is said to help Samsung grab market share from Huawei and compete against Apple.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.