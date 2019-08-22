In high-tech Japan, cash is still king

Once a pioneer in technologies for cashless transactions, Japan is now lagging the world's biggest economies in the embrace of electronic payments because most of the population still prefers physical money.

Four out of five purchases are still made with cash in Japan, despite its reputation as a futuristic and innovative nation. In South Korea, some 90 per cent of transactions are now digital, while Sweden aims to be a cashless society as early as 2023.

But in a place where crime is relatively low, people feel more comfortable carrying cash, muting the public response to mobile payments.

At Katsuyuki Hasegawa's bike repair shop, customers are invited to settle their bills via PayPay - a mobile payment system set up by SoftBank Group Corp. and Yahoo Japan Corp. that uses Quick Response codes and smartphones.

Hasegawa speaking during an interview at his shop in Tokyo, where customers have the option to settle their bill via electronic payment. PHOTO: AFP

But only "two or three" people a week use the service, Hasegawa said.