In high-tech Japan, cash is still king

Bike repair shop owner Katsuyuki Hasegawa works on a bicycle at his shop in Tokyo last month, next to a notice for the mobile payment service PayPay.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Once a pioneer in technologies for cashless transactions, Japan is now lagging the world's biggest economies in the embrace of electronic payments because most of the population still prefers physical money.

Four out of five purchases are still made with cash in Japan, despite its reputation as a futuristic and innovative nation. In South Korea, some 90 per cent of transactions are now digital, while Sweden aims to be a cashless society as early as 2023.

But in a place where crime is relatively low, people feel more comfortable carrying cash, muting the public response to mobile payments.

At Katsuyuki Hasegawa's bike repair shop, customers are invited to settle their bills via PayPay - a mobile payment system set up by SoftBank Group Corp. and Yahoo Japan Corp. that uses Quick Response codes and smartphones.

Hasegawa speaking during an interview at his shop in Tokyo, where customers have the option to settle their bill via electronic payment. PHOTO: AFP

But only "two or three" people a week use the service, Hasegawa said.

"In a place like this, everything is very slow. We get lots of old people who like to chat while getting out their money. They don't need quick transactions," the 40-year-old shopkeeper said.

"Personally, I prefer cash. With PayPay, you don't keep track of your money," he added.

In the first "superaged" society with more than 28 per cent of people 65 or over, it is harder to persuade Japan's consumers why they should adopt the new technology, according to Yuki Fukumoto, an analyst at NLI Research Institute.

"The challenge from now on is how to motivate people" to change their habits, Fukumoto said.

This is a serious challenge in a country with more than 200,000 ATMs and where most small shops will only take cash to avoid the high transaction costs charged by credit card companies and other payment services.

Many were also put off when retail giant Seven & I Holdings Co. was hacked immediately after launching its QR code-based payment system, forcing it to scrap it.

It was way back in the 1990s that Japanese firm Denso Wave developed the first QR code, an inventory device that was later adapted for use in cashless payments. That was followed by a Sony microchip designed for commuters to use on public transport and for small payments in the 2000s.

Later, the commuter cards were expanded in Tokyo and other cities so people could conveniently make minor purchases at vending machines and convenience stores. Cash, however, remains the currency of choice for other transactions.

A poster offering cashless payments displayed outside a supermarket in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP

The government is hoping to seize on the 2020 Olympics tourism boom to double the number of electronic payments to 40 per cent by 2025. It also plans to roll out a point system based on cashless payments as an electronic way to mitigate the scheduled hike in the consumption tax to 10 per cent from 8 per cent in October.

Perhaps Tokyo has an eye on the costs of maintaining the nation's cash-dependence, which a Boston Consulting Group survey estimated at ¥2 trillion ($18 billion), based on the cost of maintaining ATMs and ensuring cash can be transported securely.

Companies, too, are doing their best to promote a cashless society. Earlier this year, online mall operator Rakuten Inc. started "100 per cent cashless" stadiums for its baseball and football teams.

Akiko Yamanaka, who runs a restaurant called Koguma, said a 10 per cent discount introduced by PayPay for diners who settle bills using the system had attracted several people.

A notice for payment via PayPay – a tie-up between Softbank and Yahoo – displayed at a Koguma restaurant in Tokyo. PHOTO: AFP

"The more campaigns there are like this, the more people will convert to cashless," said the 54-year-old.

And Rakuten boss Hiroshi Mikitani is convinced that the future is cashless, even in Japan.

"One day soon, money as we know it - notes and coins that we carry with us - will be as outdated and collectable as vinyl discs are now," he said in a recent blog.

Nevertheless, he admitted that "security has to be improved" for this to happen, especially in the wake of the QR hack at Seven & I.

More about
Digital Japan Cashless Payments

TRENDING

City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Man found dead at foot of Toa Payoh block, wife dies of heart attack
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the &#039;woman in his heart&#039;
Mistress sued for $2m says businessman lover told her she was the 'woman in his heart'
Diners horrified after &#039;U-shaped white stuff&#039; turns out to be &#039;50 to 100 worms&#039; in Seng Kee mee sua
Diners horrified after 'U-shaped white stuff' turns out to be '50 to 100 worms' in Seng Kee mee sua
Ku Hye-Sun may have revealed the real reason for divorce from Ahn Jae-Hyun
Ku Hye-Sun may have revealed the real reason for divorce from Ahn Jae-Hyun
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
How much savings should I have at 35 in Singapore?
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google &#039;kukubird kukubird&#039;
NTU pops up as the top search result when you Google 'kukubird kukubird'
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Mind the doors: Japan bullet train runs with door open at 280 km/h
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
Jail for mother-and-daughter pair who went on Orchard Road shoplifting spree
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it
Epic flail: Pokemon trophy falls apart as soon as young winner receives it

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Durian stall in CCK to give away XO durians to seniors on Aug 24
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
Can you save money by becoming a vegetarian in Singapore?
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore
How to save money on aircon prices in Singapore

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s miracle man: He returns to rock climbing just 4 months after being told he&#039;d never walk again
Singapore's miracle man: He returns to rock climbing 4 months after being told he'd never walk again
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
Thai woman hires hitmen to kill mother for $450,000 to bail husband out from jail
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
9-year-old boy in China turns cross-eyed after using mobile phone for up to 10 hours a day
Football fans raise eyebrows over Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s dance moves in new Shopee ad
Cristiano Ronaldo's silly dance moves in new Shopee ad making fans cringe

SERVICES