The high-tech start-up tackling online extremism in Asia and beyond

Vidhya Ramalingam believes it's always possible to change, even for people deeply involved in the murky online world of radical and far-right extremism.

Her company Moonshot CVE has the ambitious aim of trying to get anyone tempted by violence back on the straight and narrow.

Over the last four years, the London-based start-up has grown quietly but not anonymously, if a recent partnership deal with Facebook is anything to go by.

United States (US) national Ramalingam and the firm's co-founder Ross Frenett previously worked as researchers into extremism and believe radical groups are often one step ahead when it comes to technology.

Co-founder of London-based tech start-up Moonshot CVE (Countering Violent Extremism) Vidhya Ramalingam. PHOTO: AFP

"There was a lot of recognition that terrorists were using the internet in creative ways, that they were reaching young audiences, that they were able to innovate," she told AFP in an interview.

"Yet those of us that were trying to counter them simply was moving too slowly and had too many constraints to actually replicate those methods for counter-terrorism purposes."

That led to the idea of a technology start-up able to keep up with and fight against all forms of violent extremism.

But greater visibility has forced the company to take more security measures because of the sensitive nature of its work - and the potential for violence from the people it tracks. The address of Moonshot CVE's London offices is kept secret and most of its staff have no visible online presence.

Just to get into its premises in a nondescript building in the British capital, visitors have to pass through heavy armour-plated doors and a security check.