Homegrown tech brand Prism+ now making 4K smart TVs - they cost as little as $459

I love cheap tech. Who doesn’t?

Online shopping portals such as Aliexpress and Lazada have opened up a whole world of gizmos that don’t burn a hole in your wallet. And if the likes of knockoff AirPods or bargain-bin Bluetooth speakers conk out after a few months, you can always get a brand-new one for chump change.

It’s tough (but not impossible!) to find tech products that are both excellent and cheap. You don’t even have to look that far, really. For the tech-savvy in Singapore, local brand Prism+ should be a familiar enough name, synonymous with high-end computer monitors with shockingly inexpensive price tags.

The homegrown company now wants their street cred to move out of man caves and gaming dens and right into the living rooms of the mainstream masses. This morning (Nov 14), Prism+ debuted the Eon TV, their lineup of premium smart televisions that don’t break the bank. Hell, even the costliest one doesn’t go over $600.

Offering three sizes — 32”, 43” and 55” — the company’s foray into the world of television is no slouch in the specs side of things. All three TVs sport IPS panels for wider viewing angles, efficient colour reproduction and faster response times (60Hz refresh rates, if anyone’s counting).

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Netflix and YouTube capabilities are built into the TVs (and its remotes), with Prism+ teasing the possibility of installing other essential apps in the future. The company also touts a “zero-bezel” look, but uh, it’s not really that bezel-less. I mean, look at it.

The Prism+ Eon 43. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

That’s all fine and dandy but honestly, the best selling point for the Eon TV is the price point. These are solid 4K smart TVs (the 43” and 55” ones) which cost way less than any other brands — ensuring that even broke folks can watch Stranger Things in native Ultra HD resolution with High Dynamic Range enabled.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

The only other TV brand I can think of that comes close to matching the price point is Hisense, and even the 4K smart TV sets made by the Chinese company are a tad more expensive. The cheapest 4K smart TV by Hisense goes for $699 and it only has a 50” display. The Prism+ Eon 55”? Just $599, son.

The Prism+ Eon 55. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Even at a price point that low, Prism+ assured that there’s no compromise on quality and follow-up services. Warranties last three years and if there are any issues with their sets, they’ll send someone over to check it out. The same level of attention to customer needs and gripes — going as far as investigating complaints made on Reddit — will be provided, assured the team behind Aftershock PC and Prism+.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

You might want to whip out your cash right now for a set, but unfortunately, it’s not up for sale yet. Pre-orders can be made at the Prism+ booth at the Tech Show 2019, which will go on till Nov 17 at Suntec Singapore Convention Centre. The company’s hoping to get them delivered by late December, so there’s hope that you could be unboxing a brand-new 4K TV during the Christmas season. Or you could wait it out when they eventually launch a 65" version.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

More deets on the Eon TV available at the Prism+ website.

PHOTO: Prism+

ilyas@asiaone.com