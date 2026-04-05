Honor 600 Lite: Another potential sleeper hit in the budget range

Honor’s new 600 Lite ($399 in Singapore) is aggressively practical.

For the price, you know for sure it’s not trying to win you over with cutting-edge AI wizardry or breakthrough camera innovation.

But in a market saturated at every price point, Honor has managed to stand out: a budget phone that checks all the boxes for everyday use: think of the 600 Lite as a ‘conversion-driven SKU’ — the kind of phone designed to move volume by focusing on what matters most: battery life, RAM/storage for perceived longevity, and a price that doesn’t make you flinch.

The real differentiators: battery life

If there’s one genuinely standout feature here, it’s the 6,520mAh battery paired with 45W wired charging (plus 6W reverse). That’s unusually high for this price tier, where most mid-rangers in this segment are dancing around 5,000–5,500mAh.

Real-world benefit? You’re almost guaranteed strong all-day-plus usage, easily outpacing competitors in the browsing-and-gaming sweepstakes.

The 6.6-inch 1.5K AMOLED (1200×2600) with 120Hz is bright, smooth, and punchy—hitting up to 2,000 nits in high-brightness mode and 6,500-nit peak for HDR content, making it more than capable of handling moments in the sun as well as HDR content.

And to complete the trifecta, it features an IP66 rating (more resistant to water jets than basic IP64) and SGS 5-star drop resistance; not quite flagship-level submersion-proof, but more than practical for everyday life unless you deal with Wil E. Coyote shenanigans every day.

All of this in a metal unibody that measures only 7.34mm thin and weighs a mere 180g.

The compromises (there have to be some)

The 600 Lite ships with 8GB of physical RAM and 256GB of storage in Singapore.

Honor markets it as “16GB+256GB” via RAM Turbo — essentially virtual RAM expansion that borrows up to 8GB from storage. This is standard mid-range practice, and it works well enough to keep multitasking snappy and apps resident in memory longer.

Of course, nothing beats having 16GB of actual physical RAM, but this will do for the price.

Likewise, the 108MP main sensor with f/1.75 aperture sounds like a lot on paper.

Still, in practice, you’re looking at standard mid-range imaging via pixel binning (multiple small pixels grouped into larger “super pixels” for better light-gathering) — good in bright light, fine in decent conditions, with typical low-light performance. There’s a trade-off that might be a bit more jarring than others — no 4K video recording here, only 1080p.

So, should you buy it?

If you care about battery life, don’t need flagship camera prowess, and want solid everyday specs at an honest price, the answer is straightforward: yes.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Elite processor handles this stuff capably (AnTuTu scores in the 600k+ range), so it won’t struggle in daily use and light gaming.

As such, the 600 Lite includes a dedicated AI Button for quick access to the camera, AI Memories, AI Screen Suggestions, and smart task assistance. It also features AI-powered editing tools such as Eraser, Outpainting, Upscale, and Cutout.

The 600 Lite wins by refusing to oversell and by optimising the things that genuinely improve your daily experience. It’s easy to forget that there are people who don’t care for a lot of features, just dependability: “Will it last all day?” instead of “What’s the flagship killer angle here?”

At $399 with a limited-time free earbuds bundle, Honor’s made that choice a no-brainer.

The Honor 600 Lite is available in Desert Gold and Velvet Black across Honor stores, Shopee, Lazada, Harvey Norman, Best Denki, Challenger, and Gain City.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.