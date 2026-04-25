Honor 600 vs 600 Pro: What’s different and which should you buy?

Honor has launched the 600 Series in Singapore, featuring a ‘premium mid-range’ Honor 600 and ‘accessible flagship’ Honor 600 Pro.

Within the broader group of value-focused Android flagships, the Honor 600 Series’ differentiation appears to stem from a combination of battery size, durability, and easy-to-use AI features rather than from a single definitive advantage.

In particular, the Honor 600 Pro falls into a segment where the usual distinctions between mid-range and ‘accessible’ flagship devices start to blur.

Compared to ‘budget’ flagships, it has more aggressive zoom specifications on paper; compared to upper-mid-range devices, the Pro’s flagship chipset delivers maximum performance and snappy response for a true top-of-the-line experience.

A range with strong core features

Rather than scaling down from a flagship, Honor has built upwards using a mid-range base.

Both models share a 200MP main camera built around a 1/1.4-inch sensor, a massive 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and durability ratings of IP68, IP69, and IP69K — in other words, they are rated for dust and water resistance, including protection against immersion and high-pressure water jets under test conditions.

While not all users will use this level of protection, ‘lifeproofing’ is a nice value add.

The 6.57″ display follows the same pattern. A 120Hz panel is par for the course these days, but Honor is also citing a peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits.

However, typical full-screen brightness figures were not disclosed.

On top of that, battery life and durability ratings are among the best perks of an Honor phone.

The whopping 7,000mAh battery is paired with 80W wired charging and 27W reverse charging, with the Pro adding wireless charging support.

This is above typical expectations for phones in this segment, as larger capacity batteries (typically Silicon Carbon) are currently more common among Chinese brands.

What makes the 600 Pro, pro — and how to choose between them

The specification list suggests that the core experience is largely shared with a couple of key differences.

For starters, the standard Honor 600 runs on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, while the Pro moves to the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 is the mid-tier standard for everyday use, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite is for those who want nothing less than maximum performance.

Both phones are also separated by camera specs.

While they share the same 200MP main camera with CIPA 6.0 stabilisation, the Pro adds a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom and up to 120x digital zoom, supported by CIPA 6.5 stabilisation.

The standard model offers up to 30x digital zoom without a periscope module.

RAM is the same on both phones, but the 600 has 256GB of internal storage, while the 600 Pro has 512GB. Only the Pro gets 50W wireless charging as well.

Otherwise, display quality, battery capacity and overall build are consistent across both devices.

The differences come down to processing headroom, zoom flexibility, wireless charging options and storage.

The standard HONOR 600 largely retains the same baseline experience without extending those capabilities.

For users whose usage patterns remain within typical day-to-day tasks, the difference may not be significant in practical terms.

AI and imaging features in context

HONOR’s emphasis on AI-driven imaging features should be well-known by now.

The 600 series is headlined by AI Image to Video 2.0, which allows users to generate short video clips from still images using prompts and templates.

You can use up to three reference images and generate up to 5 seconds of video, depending on the chosen template.

Honor calls this an industry first; in reality, it’s Honor's way of simplifying an experience by embedding a generative AI feature in its most intuitive location — a creative section within the gallery app.

The 600 Series also includes a broad set of editing and enhancement tools designed for everyday fixes and creative play, such as:

Removal tools to erase unwanted objects, passers-by, reflections, and even wrinkles on clothing

Enhancement tools that improve image quality, brighten night scenes, and optimise colour reproduction

Composition tools can expand images beyond the original frame, reframe shots intelligently, and add background blur

Creative tools help you stylise images in different art styles and apply colour looks inspired by established camera systems

Natural-language editing lets you add, remove, or modify elements using text prompts, such as changing hair colour or adding accessories

Live photo tools to edit moving photos, remove bystanders, and create collage-style motion layouts

Availability and pricing in Singapore

The Honor 600 is priced at $799 for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the Honor 600 Pro is priced at $1,099 for the 12GB + 512GB model.

Both models come in orange, golden white, and black colours, and will be available via Honor's online store, experience stores, major e-commerce platforms, and authorised retailers.

They are also available via local telcos, including Singtel, M1 and StarHub.

Pre-orders for the HONOR 600 Series run from April 22 to 29, with general availability starting from April 30.

Perks for the Honor 600 Pro include a $100 instant rebate and a free gift bundle worth up to $640 that includes the Honor Pad X8b tablet. It also includes aftercare perks such as a 365-day front screen crack replacement and a one-year extended warranty.

Likewise, Honor 600 pre-orders come with a $100 instant rebate and free gifts worth up to $557.

Instead of a tablet, the bundle includes a Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 3 printer, along with the same 365-day front screen crack replacement and a one-year extended warranty.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.