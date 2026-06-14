Honor Magic V6 tows a plane, but its real flex is a more complete foldable

Honor says the Magic V6 can tow a 1.25-tonne aircraft and a sports car without damaging the phone's structure.

On paper — and on the screen — it is impressive, faintly ridiculous, and feels like the kind of flex you need to turn heads in a category that's starting to feel a little 'samey'.

I'm not sure if anybody needs their phone to cosplay as airport ground equipment, but I'm sure there have to be people who still worry that foldables are expensive devices waiting to become expensive problems.

While we haven't reached a point where we have indestructible folding displays, at least Honor is making a strong case that the hinge is no longer the obvious worry: The Magic V6's Super Steel Hinge is rated at 2,800 MPa tensile strength and is good for 500,000 folds, with reinforced inner and outer displays and IP68/IP69 protection.

It's an unfortunate adolescence that they have to go through, having to justify to users that you're not paying more for a phone with plenty of compromises. So perhaps the more interesting bit behind the spectacle is that the Magic V6 has relatively few.

Camera, battery life and form factor won't get in the way

For starters, the Magic V6 refines an already strong and balanced camera array: A 50MP main camera, a 64MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera.

As with current trends, the telephoto gets the headline feature with CIPA 6.5-stop image stabilisation to squeeze a little more performance out of its 1/2-inch sensor.

The front cameras are unchanged — it still uses 20MP wide front cameras for both the inner and outer screens, capable of up to 4K30p video.

The combination of battery and body thinness is the phone’s other ‘flex’.

Honor lists the Ivory White Magic V6 at 8.75mm when folded, 4.0mm when unfolded, and 219g.

The other colourways are slightly thicker and heavier at 9.0mm folded and 224g, which is worth noting before anyone gets too carried away with the thinnest-and-lightest phrasing.

The battery, however, is the same story across the line: a 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery, with 80W wired charging, 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

The Apple user hook

The most surprising — and unexpected — hook has nothing to do with hardware.

More than most, Honor has made it a point to be inclusive of Apple users, but the Magic V6 pushes that boundary further.

It’s actually one of the shrewdest moves, appealing to Apple users who want more ambitious phone hardware while staying within the Apple ecosystem.

The phone supports iCloud Connect, file transfer with iPhone, MacBook and Mac desktops, Mac Screen Sharing, Mac Screen Extension, notification sharing with Apple Watch, and AirPods-related support.

Some of these cross-OS features require Honor Connect on iPhone and Honor WorkStation on Mac, so the experience isn’t entirely seamless.

But it does come somewhat close to what Apple users are used to on their MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods.

Ironically, it’s features like these that low-key might sway someone into an actual purchase.

While the stunt gets the attention, the Magic V6’s real takeaway is simpler: Foldables are getting close to the point where the biggest compromises are price and top-tier camera performance.

Summary of key specs Software MagicOS 10, powered by Android 16. Processor and storage Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, with 16GB RAM and either 512GB or 1TB storage Displays Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform, with 16GB RAM and either 512GB or 1TB storage Rear cameras a50MP main camera, 64MP periscope telephoto camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera Front cameras 20MP front cameras on both the inner and outer displays Battery and charging 6,660mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging, 66W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging Build Ivory White model: 8.75mm folded, 4.0mm unfolded and 219g. Other colours: 9.0mm folded, 4.2mm unfolded and 224g Durability Super Steel Hinge rated at 2,800MPa tensile strength, claimed 500,000-fold test, reinforced inner and outer displays, and IP68/IP69 protection Stylus support Stylus support on both inner and outer screens Eye comfort 4320Hz PWM dimming, AI Defocus Eyecare 2.0, Dynamic Dimming, Circadian Night Display, Natural Tone, Visual Custom Display, hardware-level low blue light and dual anti-glare coating Connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, USB-C with USB 3.2 Gen 1, eSIM support and 5G AI tools Google Gemini, Quick Share, AI Writing, AI Translation, Call Translation, AI Eraser, AI Upscale, AI Cutout, AI Outpainting, AI Deepfake Detection, AI Meeting Agent and AI Suggestions Foldable interface Magic Portal, Multi-Flex, Fast Flex, Parallel Space and Magic Capsule Apple-aware features iCloud Connect, file transfer with iPhone and MacBook, Mac Screen Sharing, Mac Screen Extension, Apple Watch notification sharing and AirPods-related support Video and audio Up to 4K video recording on rear and front cameras; symmetrical stereo dual speakers, 24-bit HDR three-microphone stereo voice reception and AI Privacy Call

Price and availability

The Honor Magic V6 is available in Ferghana Red, Sunrise Gold, Ivory White and Classic Black.

In Singapore, the 16GB RAM / 512GB storage version is priced at $2,599, while the 16GB RAM / 1TB version is priced at $2,899.

Pre-orders run from June 4 to 11, with premium gifts worth up to $1,088, including a DJI Osmo Action 6 Standard Combo and 365-day inner and outer screen protection, while stocks last.

The phone will be available from June 12 through Honor Stores, Singtel, M1, StarHub, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok, Challenger, Best Denki, Gain City, Courts, KrisShop, Popular and Harvey Norman.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.