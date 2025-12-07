Honor Magic8 Pro brings mirrorless-style camera stability to Singapore

The Honor Magic8 Pro arrives in Singapore with very clear priorities.

The centrepiece: a 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto camera on a large 1/1.4-inch sensor, using f/2.6 optics, OIS, and Honor's new AI Adaptive Stabilisation Model to achieve CIPA 5.5-level steadiness. It's the next step up in long-distance photography — k-pop concerts for the most part, I would think, unless we've become a nation of Spy x Family private eyes.

And the claim is simple: telephoto shots that stay sharp even in lighting where most phones fall apart. Current ones can do a decent job, but the added stability is probably the upgrade that delivers the most returns.

That said, the Magic8 Pro is not just a one-trick pony. Photography-wise, it offers a well-rounded package, with a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide (and 2.5-centimetre macro).

The other half of the equation comes in the form of software, headlined by a Magic Colour engine that lets you copy and apply colour profiles without having to learn colour grading from scratch, thanks to a 16.77-million-colour mapping pipeline with additional tone correction in the cloud.

Honor leans heavily into AI, and the camera app offers tools like AI Eraser, Outpainting, Colour (colour tweaks), and Cutout, all of which can be triggered by voice or a double-press of the dedicated AI Button.

Battery life is also one of the Magic8 Pro's best assets, with a 7,100mAh silicon-carbon cell that is among the largest in any mainstream flagship right now. The charging system, which supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, sits near the top end of what the market offers — many premium devices still hover around 5,000mAh and offer slower wireless charging speeds.

The rest of the package is in line with its flagship status: a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh range and a 6,000-nit HDR peak, backed by a suite of eye-comfort features including chip-level defocus correction, dynamic dimming, circular polarisation, circadian tuning and 4,320Hz PWM dimming.

It also boasts an Honor C1+ RF chip with a redesigned antenna layout that improves signal strength and Wi-Fi stability in real-world environments. MagicOS 10 adds a translucent interface, more tactile haptics, scenario-aware AI Screen Suggestions, the AI Settings Agent, and deep Gemini integration for text, voice and image queries.

The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 also supports GPU-NPU super resolution, which can upscale mobile games to 120fps at higher resolution, though in all honesty, most of these features sit in the "nice to have" column compared to the camera and battery gains.

Pricing starts at $1,499 for the 12/512 model and $1,699 for the 16/1TB version. It comes in Sunrise Gold, Sky Cyan and Black, with the 16/1TB model limited to Black and Sunrise Gold.

This places the Magic8 Pro squarely against the premium flagships. Honor built much of its early momentum in Singapore on offering strong hardware at friendlier prices; this time, it's stepping directly into the same lane as the heavy hitters.

Naturally, expectations are higher, but with the battery (and charging perks) and CIPA 5.5 telephoto system, the Magic8 Pro has the hardware to justify its place in the flagship bracket it now competes in.

Pre-orders for the Honor Magic8 Pro run from Nov 28 to Dec 5, 2025. Customers will receive $1,034 worth of gifts, which include:

Sony WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling headphones

Extended warranty

3-month Google AI Pro subscription

The phone will be available through Honor's official website, Honor Experience Stores (Causeway Point, NEX, Tiong Bahru Plaza, Plaza Singapura, Suntec Malls, Tampines Mall, Jurong Point), online platforms such as Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop, authorised retailers (Harvey Norman, Gain City, Best Denki, Courts, Challenger, KrisShop, POPULAR), as well as telco partners M1, Singtel, and StarHub.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.