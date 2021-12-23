Honor's first foldable flagship phone is coming soon

Another foldable phone is going to be unveiled soon.

Honor just announced on its official Weibo account that its first foldable flagship phone, the Magic V, will be coming soon. Aside from confirming that the Magic V runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, there is no other information.

Judging from the teaser image, the Honor Magic V will adopt a foldable design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Huawei will be announcing its P50 Pocket phone later today. We can expect to hear more from Honor in the coming days or weeks.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.