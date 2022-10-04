Horizon Zero Dawn reportedly getting PlayStation 5 remaster and multiplayer game

Remasters and reboots have become a common element of the entertainment scene, and video games are no exception. Following in the footsteps of The Last of Us Part I, which has been rebuilt for the PS5, Guerrilla Games’ Horizon Zero Dawn is reportedly set for an updated adventure on Sony’s next-gen console.

As highlighted by VGC and MP1ST, the reskin of the 2017 title will bring improved visuals, such as new character models, lighting and animations, as well as accessibility features, additional graphics modes, and several other quality-of-life improvements. It isn’t entirely clear if this would be a full remake like The Last of Us Part 1 or just a remaster, but the above seems to point more towards the latter.

A brand-new multiplayer game for PS5 and PC is also understood to be in the works, with sources saying that Sony had been keen to include some of the co-op elements in the game’s sequel, Forbidden West, but decided to save the feature for a future project.

While there was a PC release for Horizon Zero Dawn in 2020, it wasn’t considered a remaster or remake of the original PS4 title — despite boasting upgrades like improved draw distance, higher framerates, and ultrawide support.

The port comes after Sony announced its push into live service games in May this year, with 12 such titles slated to arrive by March 2026. Files pertaining to a PlayStation PC game launcher were discovered three months later, after four first-party titles had made their way to the platform: Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered.

Sony has yet to officially announce Horizon Zero Dawn for PS5, but what we do know is that a TV series based on it is currently in development at Netflix, with Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman at the helm. There’s no word on a release date for the project as of now.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.