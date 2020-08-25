Horny hornbill gets caught flying away with bra before leaving it on the road in viral clip

Nature is beautiful… until your underwear gets stolen.

Residents of a condominium in Singapore came face to face with a horndog hornbill that snatched up a bra from a balcony and flew off with it, only to drop the lingerie in the middle of a road. The nerve of it all, indeed.

Posted on the appropriately named subreddit r/AnimalsBeingJerks, the video shared by Redditor u/indi_huntley showcased a curious Oriental Pied Hornbill snatching up the bra with its beak and flying off, startling the house’s occupants.

The person behind the camera chased after the bird by rushing to the balcony only to see the lone bra left on the road next to the building.

Some Redditors mistook the bird for a toucan, and its understandable to see why. While both birds sport the same large beaks, the hornbill — specifically the Oriental Pied Hornbill — is a species native to Singapore.

Bred here during the 19th century, the hornbill population was thought to have gone extinct until the ‘90s, when the birds were spotted regularly again.

Since then, the omnivorous birds have made regular cameos in residential estates and in viral headlines, including the time when one broke into a birdcage and devoured a pet bird and another ate up chilis from someone’s garden. None have been as pervy as the lingerie thief.

Because this is Reddit, it was puns galore in the comments section.

