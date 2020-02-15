How to avoid getting hacked and scammed online, according to hackers

You might have recently gotten a call from someone who claimed that your bank account has been compromised. If you hung up on the person, good for you. Scam cases has continued to rise over the years, making up 27 per cent of crime cases in Singapore last year.

This Safer Internet Day, HackerOne, the leading authority in hacker-powered security, shares tips from hackers on how to keep yourself safe.

HOW TO MANAGE YOUR PASSWORDS

Newbie HackerOne hacker, Katie Paxton-Fear aka InsiderPHD, shares her practical approach for managing passwords, which, as she reminds us, can huge mental load to remember and generate:

"I use a password manager (LastPass) to store my passwords - it also generates them for me, which saves me coming up with new ones. I know it sounds super insecure but for some passwords I write down a hint - it's better to have something written down physically than stored digitally anywhere other than a password manager.

"Obviously I keep these written password hints in a safe location, always on my person, and keep good physical security measures - not writing what the hint is for or taking pictures of the hint.

"Multi-factor authentication can also help add another layer of security so, if a password is compromised, the account does not also become compromised. You have programme-specific authentications such as Blizzard Authenticator, but there are also authenticators that can be set up for multiple programs, such as Microsoft Authenticator.

"My final piece of advice is to use an algorithm, incorporating the name of a website or service into a password. I used to use this method but now I simply keep all unique passwords in my password manager."

British hacker, Tom Hudson a.k.a Tomnomnom, follows up with his top tips:

Use a password manager

Have a different password for every account - preferably long ones auto-generated by your password manager

Enable Two Factor Authentication where possible - with a preference for non-SMS based methods where available (e.g. Authy/Google Authenticator)

Use the 'notify me' service on haveibeenpwned.com to help identify when your account details might be compromised

THE TECH YOU MIGHT WANT TO AVOID

Privacy conscious German hacker, Julien Ahrens a.k.a Mr. Tuxracer, says "I personally avoid any app or website that has had major breaches in the past. For example, certain social media sites because they have had breaches or data privacy issues, and more than once.