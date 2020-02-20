How a Canadian start-up used AI to track the coronavirus

On the shores of Lake Ontario, a Canadian start-up raised one of the earliest alarms about the risk posed by the mystery virus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. How did it do it? Artificial intelligence.

BlueDot has developed an algorithm that can sift through hundreds of thousands of news stories a day along with air traffic information in order to detect and monitor the spread of infectious diseases.

It sent an alert to clients on December 31 about the new coronavirus outbreak -- a few days before major public health authorities made official statements.

BlueDot, which is based in Toronto, also correctly predicted the countries in which the risk of contagion was most acute.

"What we are trying to do is to really push the boundaries -- to be using data and analytics and technology to keep moving faster," the company's founder Kamran Khan told AFP in an interview.

"Ultimately when you're dealing with an outbreak, time and timing is everything."

The 49-year-old Khan, an epidemiologist by training, first had the idea to launch BlueDot after the SARS epidemic of 2002-03.

At the time, Khan was a doctor specialising in infectious diseases at a Toronto hospital. He watched helplessly as the illness left 44 people dead in Canada's largest city.

"A number of health care workers were infected including one of my colleagues. We had a number of health care workers who died," he said.

"This was a really eye-opening experience and was the motivation behind everything that we're doing at BlueDot."

65 LANGUAGES, 150 DISEASES

In 2014, Khan launched BlueDot, which now has 40 employees -- a team of physicians, veterinarians, epidemiologists, data scientists and software developers.

Together, they thrashed out a real-time warning system based on natural language processing and machine learning.

Every 15 minutes around the clock, the company's algorithm scans official reports, professional forums and online news sources, searching for key words and phrases.