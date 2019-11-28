How data security review committee's recommendations could have prevented govt data breaches and leaks

The various data security incidents that occurred in the last few years prompted the Government to set up the high-level Public Sector Data Security Review Committee (PSDSRC), which on Wednesday (Nov 27) announced a host of recommendations to bolster data security.

The Government has accepted these recommendations and will implement them across most of its systems by the end of 2021, with the rest adopting the measures by the end of 2023.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said that had these measures been in place, the impact of the past breaches of government data would have been minimised - and the breaches themselves could even have been prevented.

Here is a look at how some of these incidents could have been prevented with these new recommendations:

SingHealth cyberattack in 2018