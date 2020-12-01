How do free-to-play games rake in their profits?

According to data collection site SuperData's Year-in-Review report for 2019, a whopping 4 out of every 5 dollars spent on digital gaming last year originated from free-to-play, or F2P titles.

Now, if there's anything here worth commenting on, it'd definitely be the sheer irony of it.

How can something that's supposedly free for gamers to enjoy and experience end up costing anything at all, much less creating 80 per cent of 2019's digital gaming expenditure?

To answer that, we first need to reveal the biggest unspoken truth about F2P games: they are only classified as such on paper.

The F2P label simply means that new players can jump right in without making any prior payment, but it doesn't account for whether said players will have a satisfying experience hovering at that rung on the ladder.

For those who are, it's all well and good - the developers will have already accomplished their objective of delivering a great game.

But where the whole ecosystem gets interesting is when players decide that they aren't happy with where they are.

Speaking from experience, the current generation of F2P games usually use 2 out of 3 different mechanics to help rake in profits, and while some titles do run all three, they're much rarer and tend to fare worse than those with only two mechanics.

Of course, the game's performance still largely depends on how the developers angle its content and gameplay, but first, let's take a look at these 3 business models we mentioned and how they bring in money for the developers.

TYPE 1: THE PAY WALL

"Will all the whales in the room please stand up?"

This is where all the "free-to-play, but pay-to-win" games go. Fundamentally, these titles aim to profit off gamers' competitivity and drive to be the best.

By establishing a clear divide between those who are willing to toss money for the game and those that aren't (The Pay Wall), the developers create an intense PvP-focused environment that quickly weeds out pure F2P players, tempting them to toss real cash in order to stay competitive.

It's usually accomplished by having a PvP ranking system or leaderboard, where the top players each month or otherwise are awarded rare and powerful items.

Examples of such games are Honkai Impact 3 and the since-discontinued Dengeki Bunko: Crossing Void.

Without forking out money, F2P player characters are naturally unable to compete with the P2W players' characters in terms of equipment, power, and abilities.

This generates a vicious cycle where the "rich" only get richer while the "poor" stay where they are - effectively maintaining the Pay Wall until the F2P players have had enough of playing second fiddle and cash in, or quit the game entirely.