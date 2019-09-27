How Facebook is trying to prevent foreign interference in Singapore’s upcoming general election

In a conference organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies yesterday (Sept 26), Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam made clear that foreign attempts to influence politics — especially in today’s internet era — have no place at all in Singapore.

To get on the good side of the Singapore government — and also to make amends over its failure to detect Russian interference on the platform during the 2016 US Presidential election — Facebook has rolled out ad transparency tools to ensure that the upcoming General Election won’t get meddled with by foreign bodies.

What this means is that anyone who wants to run Facebook ads about social issues, elections or politics in Singapore will be required to confirm their identity and location, on top of revealing who’s responsible for the paid post.

All done in the name of accountability and transparency, says Facebook Public Policy Director Katie Harbath:

“Facebook has incredible potential to be a positive force for democracy around the world. It gives people a voice regardless of their age or political beliefs, and it encourages debate and the exchange of ideas. To enable healthy discourse in Singapore, we’ve taken steps to reduce the spread of misinformation, help prevent foreign interference in elections and - more recently — to bring greater transparency and authenticity to advertising.”