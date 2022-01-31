How to find BB Loh, Bao Bao and other Google Pay Huat Pals in 2022

Lunar New Year is a time reserved for house visits, reunion dinners, and delicious goodies, but Google Pay users have another tradition to honour: playing Huat Pals. The popular social game enjoyed a successful debut last year, with players working hard to collect five characters, or 'Huat Pals', through transactions, referrals, and other actions in hopes of winning $88.88.

Marking its return in 2022, the game will offer even more rewards and content than before, including limited-edition merchandise, vouchers, and five new buddies. This time, Tiggy is the one waiting to be reunited with Ah Lai, Bao Bao, Mala, and Reddy, alongside BB Loh, a returning face who, thankfully, has a higher drop rate now.

That doesn’t mean BB Loh is easily obtainable, however. Here’s our understanding of where all the Huat Pals rank:

Huat Pals Common:

Ah Lai

Mala

Reddy

Tiggy

Huat Pals Uncommon:

BB Loh

Huat Pals Rare:

Bao Bao

In terms of rarity, BB Loh still ranks second among its peers with an "Uncommon" listing, while Bao Bao takes the top spot. The remaining members, Ah Lai, Mala, Tiggy, and Reddy, all belong to the "Common" category.

Similar to last year’s mechanics, bringing the pals together yields a shot at winning a grand hamper containing a red packet worth up to S$88.88, and an exclusive voucher from FairPrice Online, Flash Coffee, foodpanda, or Shopee. To expand their collection, here’s what users will have to do (up to a maximum of five times per day):

Pay businesses, order food, movie tickets, and more (Get one pal when you pay a business with a minimum of $5 spending)

Complete a referral (Invite a friend and they make their first qualifying payment using your referral link)

Gift pals to friends (Get one pal per unique friend you gift once they claim)

For better odds at winning the ultimate cash prize, players can also opt to execute power moves, allowing them to earn bonus characters. These include the following:

Make five FavePay transactions

Make five PayNow QR or UEN payments to businesses

Make your first dine-in order

Make your first Tap & Pay transaction

While none of the tasks are difficult per se, the reliance on luck and RNG is what keep users on their toes — unpredictability is part of the equation, after all. Good luck to all the huat-ers out there, and happy hunting!

The Google Pay app is available on both the Google Play Store (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

This article was first published in Geek Culture.