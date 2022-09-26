How to get the second SEA-exclusive token with Magic's Unfinity

It's time to open those wallets because redemption details for the second SEA-exclusive Battlefield Mural token have just been announced.

According to a post on Magic's Facebook page today (Sept 26), the Angel token will be available to players who spend at least $140 on Unfinity products.

The purchase has to be made at any WPN stores and redemption can only be done through them as well. There are limited stocks available so you might want to get your pre-orders in quick.

Unfinity is the fifth set in the Un-series that are the outrageously fun and whimsical supplements to Magic and are designed for very casual play. In fact, the cards in these 'joke' sets are usually seen as a subset on their own.

For the uninitiated, Wizards revealed that there are three SEA-exclusive Magic: The Gathering tokens that will be available to players in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

When put together, these three tokens will form a battlefield mural with stained glass art — a design motif in Dominaria United.

The first was a Human Soldier token that was available to those who pre-ordered at least $140 of Dominaria United products.

ALSO READ: Magic's Unfinity might have the answer to a 'Karen' in this exclusive preview card

Unfinity drops Oct 7 and is available in both draft boosters and collector boosters.

bryanlim@asiaone.com