How good are the cameras on the smallest and biggest iPhone 12 models?

In what might be one of our most expensive Unwrapped product showcases yet, over $5,000 worth of gizmos were laid out on our table for this episode. After all, this is the entire lineup of the new iPhone 12 we’re talking about.

Folks are spoilt for choice this year — there are four models to pick from. Apart from the obvious differences in dimension, price and hardware, the iPhone 12 Mini ($1,149), iPhone 12 ($1,299), iPhone 12 Pro ($1,649) and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,799) are more or less the same.

But truly, what people really want to to know in the end is just how good are the iPhone 12’s cameras? Our hosts Le En and Jarvis get tasked to use the phones and conduct their own photoshoot and video shoot sessions to see just how good they are.

ilyas@asiaone.com