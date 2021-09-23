How good is gaming on Apple iPad 9?

Apple's latest 10.2-inch iPad, the ninth generation in its industry-leading series of devices, is no slouch when it comes to offering the best of the Apple ecosystem and is now more powerful and affordable than before.

Powered by the A13 Bionic chip and a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, it houses a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Apple's new Centre Stage video conferencing and focusing software, as well as support for the first-generation Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Starting at just $499, we ask ourselves - what does the entry-level device need to do, to convince consumers that the basic tablet is still better than the rest?

We play some of the latest mobile games on it of course, from the ever-popular Mobile Legends and PUBG to the graphics intensive Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile and even you'll be surprised at how powerful the device is.

READ ALSO: iPhone 13 review: Apple raises the bar for shooting video with Cinematic Mode and a processor that's second to none

This article was first published in Geek Culture.