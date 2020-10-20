How it started vs how it's going: Malaysian woman shares weight loss tips after tweet goes viral

If you’ve been on Twitter recently, you would've probably seen a new meme format that involves “how it started... how it’s going”.

While usage varies, the main gist of the meme is to show the juxtaposition between the start of something and its progress. Like, say, before-and-after comparison pictures. More often than not, the hilarious ones are absurdly relatable.

Twitter user shintyxnn, however, had a take on the meme that's since motivated thousands of people.

On Saturday (Oct 17), the young Malaysian lady posted how she looked like before and after she paid more attention to her health and wellness.

The remarkable weight loss she underwent has now seen over 16,000 retweets and 137,000 likes on Twitter as of writing.

Overwhelmed by the virality of her post and the messages of support she’s been receiving since then, shintyxnn decided to share the open secret behind the stunning change: hard work, discipline and consistency.

“I don’t have a fixed diet plan [or] a specific workout routine, but I would like to share my experience and some tips on how I first started to lose weight,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet on Monday (Oct 19).

The tips she shared:

Cut sugary drinks

Replace soft drinks with green tea or lemon water

Only allow small portions of food on plates. Second helpings are allowed, but in small portions as well. "This tricked my brain [into thinking] that I have eaten a lot.”

Work out two to three times a week for at least 20 minutes per session

Go for runs and follow the workout steps from fitness YouTuber Chloe Ting

Work on your own pace and never give up

“You need to listen to your own body and know what really [works] best for you!” she advised.

remember to do it at your own pace and don't have to worry too much about what others think of you. the only person you should compete with is urself and no one else. if you ever feel like giving up, just remember why you started and stick to your goals! — st (@shintyxnn) October 19, 2020

