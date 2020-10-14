How it started vs how it's going: WWF's tweet is the one tweet you should see

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has posted a series of tweets riding on Twitter’s latest trend.

In case you haven't heard, the trend involves people posting two pictures side by side to highlight milestones in life with the caption "how it started vs how it's going".

Seizing the opportunity to call attention to the plight of our planet, WWF tweeted two photos showcasing the stark difference between the once-thriving ice caps and the now-melting ice caps, which is endangering polar bears.

According to the organisation, the Arctic is now warming twice as fast as the global average. As the tweet shows, this leads to almost impossible living conditions for polar bears, putting their population in critical danger.

https://twitter.com/WWF/status/1315606834951135233

The tweet has since garnered 27,000 likes and 17,000 retweets.

In that same Twitter thread, WWF also brings attention to koala bears losing their homes through deforestation.

Koalas only thrive in a suitable habitat, according to the Australian Koala Foundation, and loss of this habitat will result in stress, illness and eventually death.

In response to the tweets, one netizen wrote, “The only one that matters,” while another commented, “I am distressed.”

In concluding their Twitter thread, WWF urged users to pledge their names to address the current environmental crisis.

Others might not have used the Twitter trend to address social issues, but many have used it to highlight the passage of time.

https://twitter.com/desmondtanko/status/1315182966293827585 https://twitter.com/gagasootargstan/status/1315301050300198917

...while some chose to join in with tongue firmly in cheek.

https://twitter.com/wtfkaizer/status/1315957579172868097 https://twitter.com/lsz1up/status/1314860739514040321

